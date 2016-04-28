April 28 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. :

* Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $306 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.8 million

* For 2016, co is maintaining FY sales volume expectation of approximately 17.5 million tons from its U.S. iron ore business

* Q1 earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is also maintaining its 2016 production forecast of 16 million tons of iron ore pellets

* Cliffs is increasing full-year 2016 capital expenditures expectation to $75 million from its previous expectation of $50 million

* First-quarter 2016 interest expense was $57 million , a 32 percent increase

* Says during Q1, company recorded a $179 million gain on restructuring/extinguishment of debt

* Maintaining full-year 2016 Asia Pacific iron ore sales and production volume forecast of approximately 11.5 million metric tons

* Says U.S. iron ore pellet sales volume in Q1 of 2016 was 1.9 million long tons

* Says "we also continue to significantly reduce our debt"

* "Steel market in United States has started to show consistent signs of a real recovery"

* Says for Q1 cash production cost per long ton 2 in U.S. iron ore was $47.88 , down 26 percent from $64.98 in prior year's Q1

At end of Q1 of 2016, Cliffs had net debt 3 of $2.4 billion, compared to $2.5 billion of net debt 3 at end of Q1 of 2015