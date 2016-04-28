April 28 Superior Plus Corp
* Superior Plus Corp. announces 2016 first quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.69
* Superior Plus Corp says qtrly revenue $807.5 million
versus. $976.0 million
* Superior Plus Corp says 2016 financial outlook of aocf per
share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.80
* Oil and gas pricing volatility could have a negative
impact on ability to achieve midpoint of its 2016 financial
outlook
* Superior's 2016 financial outlook excludes impact of
canexus acquisition
