April 28 Drew Industries Inc
* Drew Industries doubles its credit line capacity to $200
million
* New five-year $200 million revolving credit facility
replaces its existing $100 million revolving credit facility
* New facility contains a feature allowing company to draw
up to $50 million of borrowing capacity in approved foreign
currencies
* Company intends to use capacity to fund future growth
organically and through acquisition
* New facility can also be expanded by a further $125
million , to a total size of $325 million .
