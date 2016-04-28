April 28 Mint Corp
* Mint provides corporate update
* Mint Corp says Mint Middle East signed agreement with
Unionpay International to issue Unionpay cards in association
partner banks
* During year-end process, identified accretion,interest
expense on series a and b debentures was incorrectly calculated
* During year-end process, Mint identified gain on
redemption of Series B debentures, was incorrectly calculated
* Effect of restatements for year-ended december 31, 2014
results in a decrease of net loss from $14.2 million to $11.8
million
* Effect of restatements for year-ended dec 31, 2014 results
in a decrease in loss per share from continuing operations from
$0.188 per share to $0.113 per share
* In addition, net loss for three months period ended march
31, 2015 decreased from $3,142,505 to $1,918,531
