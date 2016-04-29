BRIEF-Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 bln - Bloomberg
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
(In April 28 brief, corrects headline and second bullet to say company reported Q1 earnings of $0.43 per share, not loss of $0.43. Also corrects source text)
April 28 Old Republic International Corp
* Old Republic reports results for the first quarter 2016
* Old Republic International Corp quarterly earnings per share $0.43
* Quarterly operating revenue $1.37 billion versus $1.31 billion
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.