April 28 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp
* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports first quarter net
income of $8.3 million, driven by strong loan growth, net
interest margin expansion and reduced operating expenses; core
net income up from prior quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.49
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016
was $25.9 million, an increase of $473 thousand
* On april 28, 2016, board of directors of corporation
declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share
