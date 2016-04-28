EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 28 NBCUniversal
* NBCUniversal announces Dreamworks Animation acquisition
* NBCUniversal says Dreamworks Animation has an equity value of about $3.8 billion
* Dreamworks Animation stockholders will receive $41 in cash for each share of dreamworks animation common stock
* Says Dreamworks Animation CEO and Co founder Jeffrey Katzenberg will become chairman of Dreamworks New Media
* NBCUniversal says agreement has been approved by boards of directors of Dreamworks Animation and Comcast
* Comcast was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP on legal matters
* NBCUniversal says controlling shareholder of Dreamworks Animation has approved agreement by written consent
* NBCUniversal says studio will become part of the Universal Filmed Entertainment
* NBCUniversal says Katzenberg will also serve as a consultant to NBCUniversal
* NBCUniversal says Dreamworks Animation to become unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group
* NBCUniversal says Dreamworks New Media, will be comprised of co's ownership interests in Awesomeness TV and Nova
"we are fortunate to have illumination founder chris meledandri to help guide growth of Dreamworks Animation business in future"
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.