April 28 Ikkuma Resources Corp:
* Ikkuma Resources Corp announces increase to bought deal
private placement of flow-through shares from $7.0 million to
$10 million
* Will now issue 14.1 million flow-through common shares of
company for re-sale at a price of $0.71 per flow-through share
* Ikkuma will renounce qualifying expenditures to
subscribers of flow-through shares for fiscal year ended
December 31, 2016
* All other terms and conditions of financing remain same as
previously announced
* Gross proceeds from offering will be used by ikkuma to
incur eligible canadian exploration expenses prior to december
31, 2017
