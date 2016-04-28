April 28 Ikkuma Resources Corp:

* Ikkuma Resources Corp announces increase to bought deal private placement of flow-through shares from $7.0 million to $10 million

* Will now issue 14.1 million flow-through common shares of company for re-sale at a price of $0.71 per flow-through share

* Ikkuma will renounce qualifying expenditures to subscribers of flow-through shares for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016

* All other terms and conditions of financing remain same as previously announced

* Gross proceeds from offering will be used by ikkuma to incur eligible canadian exploration expenses prior to december 31, 2017