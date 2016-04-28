April 28 Timkensteel Corp Sees Q2 Shipments To
Be Similar To First
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $217.9 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.31
* Timkensteel announces first-quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarter 2016 with an improved mix
* 2016 capital spending planned to be $45 million
* Timkensteel corp qtrly ship tons were approximately
186,000, a decrease of 31.3 percent over q1 of 2015
* Timkensteel corp says demand in industrial supply chains
should be higher due to tapering of inventory destocking in q2
* Timkensteel corp sees continued pressure on oil and gas
shipments is expected due to low levels of energy exploration
and production spend in q2
* Timkensteel corp sees q2 ebitda projected to be between a
loss of $5 million and income of $5 million
* Timkensteel corp qtrly u.s. Rig count is more than 50
percent lower compared with q1 of 2015
