April 28 Orthofix International Nv
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 from continuing
operations
* Q1 sales $98.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $93.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Orthofix international reports first quarter 2016
financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations
* Orthofix international nv says increases fiscal year 2016
guidance
* Orthofix international nv sees 2016 net sales $ 412
million to $ 416 million
* Orthofix international nv sees 2016 eps from continuing
operations $1.35 to $ 1.45
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $409.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
