April 28 Merchants Bancshares Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.55 excluding items
* Approved a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable may 26
* Merchants bancshares, inc. Announces dividend and first
quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Net interest income on a fully-taxable basis was $14.27
million for three months ended march 31, 2016 , compared to
$13.25 million
