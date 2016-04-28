April 28 National Instruments Corp :
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $287 million
* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.24
* National instruments reports q1 2016 revenue of $287
million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Sees q2 revenue $287 million to $323 million
* Expects impact of u.s. Dollar will reduce co's
year-over-year dollar revenue growth rate by approximately 300
basis points in q2
* Impact of u.s. Dollar will reduce co's year-over-year
dollar revenue growth rate by about 200 basis points in each of
q3 and q4
* Q2 non-gaap fully diluted EPS expected to be in range of
$0.16 to $0.32
