April 28 Flextronics International Ltd :
* Flex reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 to $0.29
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion
* Q4 sales $5.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.8 billion
* Sees for q1, gaap earnings per share is to be lower than
adjusted eps guidance by approximately $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $5.80
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $5.86
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
