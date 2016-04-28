April 28 PCM Inc :
* PCM reports record first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Raises fy adjusted earnings per share view to $1.27 to
$1.40
* Sees fy 2016 sales up 32 to 35 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 from continuing
operations
* Q1 sales rose 68 percent to $498 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.2 billion to $2.25 billion
* Sees q2 sales in range of $580 million to $600 million
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.42
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $607.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $2.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)