April 28 Dynamic Materials Corp :
* Dynamic materials reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 sales fell 1 percent to $40.5 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Says Maintaining Our 2016 Full-Year financial forecast
* Dynamic materials corp says further reducing its cost
structure to align with continued deterioration in its end
markets
* Dynamic materials corp says expects to incur restructuring
expenses of up to $1.5 million during remainder of 2016
* Dynamic materials corp says annualized savings associated
with restructuring activities are expected to be approximately
$750,000
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)