April 28 Inphi Corp :
* Q1 revenue $66.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.3 million
* Inphi corporation announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Gaap basis in q1 of 2016 increased to 68.8%, compared with
66.6%
* Inphi corp says revenue is expected to be up 2.8% to 5.8%
sequentially in q2 2016, a range of $68.4 million to $70.4
million
* 63.8%
* Gaap gross margin is expected to be approximately 68.0% to
68.5%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* $0.02 per diluted share
* Gaap net income in range of $11.9 million to $12.8
million, or $0.27 - $0.29 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $69.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)