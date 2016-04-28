April 28 Huron Consulting Group Inc :
* Huron consulting group announces first quarter 2016
financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.62 from
continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $180.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $173.5
million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $720 million to $760 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Sees 2016 gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations in range of $2.10 to $2.30
* Gaap adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations in a range of $3.20 to $3.40
