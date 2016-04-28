RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 28 Trimble Navigation Ltd :
* Trimble reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13
* Both gaap and non-gaap earnings per share assume approximately 255 million shares outstanding.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $600.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $583 million versus i/b/e/s view $580.4 million
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 to $0.31
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $595 million to $625 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SYDNEY, April 7 Australia's thermal coal producers will look to plug the supply gap in the coking coal market after Cyclone Debbie disrupted supplies from Queensland by modifying their thermal supplies to meet steelmakers needs.