UPDATE 2-China anti-graft body probing chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
April 28 Universal Technical Institute Inc :
* Q2 revenue fell 3.3 percent to $88.2 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 5 to 6 percent
* Universal technical institute reports fiscal year 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $1.32 including items
* Says capital expenditures which are now expected to be in range of $9.0 to $10.0 million in 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $343.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
DUBAI, April 9 Iran's top security body is still reviewing the Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Sunday, as the contracts aimed at attracting foreign investors appear to face fresh delays.