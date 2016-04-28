April 28 Universal Technical Institute Inc :

* Q2 revenue fell 3.3 percent to $88.2 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 5 to 6 percent

* Universal technical institute reports fiscal year 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $1.32 including items

* Says capital expenditures which are now expected to be in range of $9.0 to $10.0 million in 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $343.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)