* Flowserve Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.75
including items
* Backlog at march 31, 2016 was $2.19 billion, up 0.8%
versus year-end 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $3.97
* Continues to expect full year 2016 savings of $125 million
* For full year 2016 continues to expect to incur
realignment charges of approximately $160 million
* Flowserve reaffirmed 2016 adjusted eps target range of
$2.40 to $2.75 with expected revenues declining 7 to 14 percent
year-over-year
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 sales $947 million versus I/B/E/S view $869.2 million
