RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
April 28 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.79
* Nu skin enterprises inc qtrly revenue was negatively impacted approximately 5 percent by foreign currency fluctuations
* Nu Skin Enterprises Reports First-Quarter 2016 results
* Sees q2 revenue $560 million to $580 million
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.29 to $2.49
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Qtrly revenue of $471.8 million , compared to $543.3 million in prior-year period
* Q1 revenue view $465.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $558.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
