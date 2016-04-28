April 28 Heritage Oaks Bancorp :

* Heritage Oaks Bancorp reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Net interest income was $15.6 million for q1 of 2016 compared with $15.5 million for same period a year earlier

* Net interest margin was 3.56% for q1 of 2016 compared to 3.92% for same prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)