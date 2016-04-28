April 28 IF Bancorp Inc :

* IF Bancorp, Inc. Announces results for third quarter of fiscal year 2016 (unaudited)

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* For three months ended march 31, 2016, net interest income was $4.3 million compared to $3.9 million for three months ended march 31, 2015