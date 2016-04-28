April 28 Clearwater Paper Corp :

* Clearwater paper reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $437.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $429.1 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 excluding items

* Clearwater Paper Corp says net sales in pulp and paperboard segment were $192.2 million for Q1 of 2016, down 3.4%

* Clearwater Paper Corp says paperboard sales volumes increased to 201,340 tons in Q1 of 2016, compared to 191,635 tons in Q1 of 2015

* Clearwater Paper Corp says paperboard average net selling prices decreased 7.7% to $952 per ton compared to Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)