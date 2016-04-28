RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
April 28 Cloud Peak Energy Inc :
* Qtrly total revenue $181.2 million versus $317.6 million
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc announces results for the first quarter of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.59
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.53
* Implementing a wide range of cost management measures to reduce costs as production declines
* No further international shipments are expected in 2016
* Shipments in q2 of 2016 are expected to continue at a slow rate in what is normally lowest sales quarter of year
* Do not believe investments will be made in any new production capacity at current price levels
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $25 - $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
