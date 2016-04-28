April 28 Cloud Peak Energy Inc :

* Qtrly total revenue $181.2 million versus $317.6 million

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc announces results for the first quarter of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.59

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.53

* Implementing a wide range of cost management measures to reduce costs as production declines

* No further international shipments are expected in 2016

* Shipments in q2 of 2016 are expected to continue at a slow rate in what is normally lowest sales quarter of year

* Do not believe investments will be made in any new production capacity at current price levels

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $25 - $35 million