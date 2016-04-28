Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Northwest Bancshares Inc :
* Northwest Bancshares, Inc. To acquire $1.7 billion in deposits and 18 First Niagara branches in Buffalo, New York
* Acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 25% in 2017
* Transaction is over 25% accretive to EPS in 2017
* Northwest's intends to replace $715 million of long-term debt with lower cost deposits
* Transaction has received approvals from each party's board of directors
* In addition to receiving about $1.0 billion in cash from deal, co will acquire $511 million of performing business and consumer loans
* Northwest was advised by investment banking firm of Boenning & scattergood and law firm of Luse Gorman, Pc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg