EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 28 Maxlinear Inc :
* Says Maxlinear Currently Expects This Transaction To Be Approximately Neutral To Gaap And Non-Gaap earnings per share in 2016
* Maxlinear paid approximately $21.0 million in cash and assumed certain liabilities in exchange for acquired assets
* Gaap earnings per share in 2017
* May record charges for amortization of purchased intangible assets in q2 of 2016
* Maxlinear, inc. Acquires wireless access assets from microsemi corporation
* Expects transaction to be accretive to gaap and non-gaap earnings per share in 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.