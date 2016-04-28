RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 28 Ion Geophysical Corp :
* Ion announces successful completion of exchange offer and consent solicitation relating to its 8.125% senior secured second priority notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SYDNEY, April 7 Australia's thermal coal producers will look to plug the supply gap in the coking coal market after Cyclone Debbie disrupted supplies from Queensland by modifying their thermal supplies to meet steelmakers needs.