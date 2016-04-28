RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 28 Vocera Communications Inc :
* Sees q2 2016 gaap loss per share $0.14 to $0.20
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $26.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vocera announces first quarter revenue of $26.8 million and continues large platform sales momentum
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.03
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $26.5 million to $28.5 million
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.01 to $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $28.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vocera communications inc says for full year of 2016, company reiterates previously issued guidance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $114.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SYDNEY, April 7 Australia's thermal coal producers will look to plug the supply gap in the coking coal market after Cyclone Debbie disrupted supplies from Queensland by modifying their thermal supplies to meet steelmakers needs.