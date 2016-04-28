RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 28 Matthews International Corp :
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 sales $367.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $364.8 million
* Matthews international reports earnings for fiscal 2016 second quarter
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says effective April 26, 2016, company entered into an amendment to its domestic credit facility
* Amended facility increases total borrowing capacity from $900 million to $1.15 billion through addition of $250 million 5-year term loan
* Says amendment extends maturity of facility to April 2021
* Says integrations of SGK and Aurora remain on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SYDNEY, April 7 Australia's thermal coal producers will look to plug the supply gap in the coking coal market after Cyclone Debbie disrupted supplies from Queensland by modifying their thermal supplies to meet steelmakers needs.