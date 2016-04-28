April 28 Matthews International Corp :

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 sales $367.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $364.8 million

* Matthews international reports earnings for fiscal 2016 second quarter

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says effective April 26, 2016, company entered into an amendment to its domestic credit facility

* Amended facility increases total borrowing capacity from $900 million to $1.15 billion through addition of $250 million 5-year term loan

* Says amendment extends maturity of facility to April 2021

* Says integrations of SGK and Aurora remain on track