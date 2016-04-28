April 28 Bay Bancorp Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Says net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 totaled $4.7 million compared to $5.3 million

* Bay Bancorp Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Says "expectations are for increased mortgage banking fees and gains to expand throughout 2016"