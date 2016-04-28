RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 28 Essex Property Trust Inc :
* Sees q2 2016 core FFO per share $2.61 to $2.71
* Essex announces first quarter 2016 results
* Reaffirmed 2016 guidance for growth in same-property revenues, operating expenses, and noi
* Qtrly total ffo $2.64
* Essex property trust inc qtrly core ffo per share $2.68
* Q1 FFO per share view $2.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirmed full-year core ffo guidance range per diluted share of $10.72 to $11.12
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $10.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SYDNEY, April 7 Australia's thermal coal producers will look to plug the supply gap in the coking coal market after Cyclone Debbie disrupted supplies from Queensland by modifying their thermal supplies to meet steelmakers needs.