April 28 Range Resources Corp :
* Sees q1 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Range announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.55
* Range resources corp says existing $3 billion bank credit facility borrowing base unanimously reaffirmed by all 29 banks
* Says Q1 Marcellus Production Up 17% Over Prior-Year quarter
* Q1 average natural gas price, before all hedging settlements, was $1.68 per mcf
* Range is on target with its $495 million capital budget for 2016
* Company expects to average three rigs running throughout 2016.
* Range resources corp says existing $3 billion borrowing base and $2 billion commitment amount under bank credit facility unanimously reaffirmed by lenders
* Range resources corp says gaap revenues for q1 of 2016 totaled $331 million, 28% decrease compared to q1 2015
* Gaap revenues for q1 of 2016 totaled $331 million, 28% decrease compared to q1 2015
* Gaap revenues for q1 2016 totaled $354 million, 19% decrease compared to q1 2015
* Non-Gaap revenues for q1 2016 totaled $354 million, 19% decrease compared to q1 2015
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.10
* Production for entire 2016 year has been increased to high-end of previous guidance to average 1,410 to 1,420 mmcfe per day
* Qtrly earnings per share on target with its $495 million capital budget for 2016
* Production for q2 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 1,410 mmcfe per day with 32% to 35% liquids
* Range has begun hedging its 2017 and 2018 production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
