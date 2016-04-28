RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 28 Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida :
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Seacoast banking reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remaining cost savings from floridian and synergies related to BMO harris integration to be realized during q3
* At year end anticipate that average deposits per branch network-wide will have increased to almost $80 million
* Net q1 interest income totaled $30.3 million , 18% increase from q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SYDNEY, April 7 Australia's thermal coal producers will look to plug the supply gap in the coking coal market after Cyclone Debbie disrupted supplies from Queensland by modifying their thermal supplies to meet steelmakers needs.