April 28 Arthur J Gallagher & Co :

* Expect 2016 net after tax earnings from our clean energy investments to increase by about 15% over 2015

* Arthur J. Gallagher & co. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly brokerage segment adjusted total revenues increased 12%

* Continue to expect full year 2016 integration charges to be less than half of 2015 level

* Qtrly total company, as adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenues $1.3 billion versus $1.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S