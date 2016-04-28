April 28 Fs Bancorp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Fs bancorp, inc. Reports net income for the first quarter of $1.7 million or $0.55 per diluted share and announces a 43% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share

* Net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 24.8%, to $7.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016