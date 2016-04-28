April 28 USD Partners LP :

* USD Partners announces fourth consecutive quarterly distribution increase to $0.3075 per unit and earnings release date

* USD Partners LP says declared dividend representing an increase of $0.0075 per unit or 2.5% over prior quarter