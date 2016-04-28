Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Special Diversified Opportunities Inc :
* Special Diversified Opportunities Inc adopts tax benefit preservation stockholder rights plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.