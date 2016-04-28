April 28 Chemtura Corp :

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.46 from continuing operations

* Chemtura reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 sales $414 million

* Chemtura corp says managed basis earnings from continuing operations was $0.45 per diluted share for q1 of 2016

* "over next two quarters, we expect to deliver profitability at approximately same level as we have this quarter"

* "anticipate working capital reductions in second half of 2016"

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $435.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S