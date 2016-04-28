April 28 Peyto Exploration & Development Corp :

* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp announces $150 million equity offering

* Underwriters have agreed to buy 4,687,500 common shares of co and sell to public at a price of $32.00/common share

* Net proceeds will be used to partially repay outstanding bank indebtedness