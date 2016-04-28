RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 28 West Marine Inc :
* Q1 loss per share $0.37
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.7 percent
* West marine reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $130.4 million
* West Marine Inc says Q1 gross margin expanded to 25.2 percent of revenue compared to 21.2% during same period in 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $124.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reiterated 2016 guidance of total revenue growth in 1% to 4% range and pre-tax profit growth of 50% over 2015 full-year results
* FY2016 revenue view $720.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SYDNEY, April 7 Australia's thermal coal producers will look to plug the supply gap in the coking coal market after Cyclone Debbie disrupted supplies from Queensland by modifying their thermal supplies to meet steelmakers needs.