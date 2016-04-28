RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 28 Superior Energy Services Inc :
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.49 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Superior Energy Services announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $413.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $448 million
* Superior Energy Services Inc says u.s. Land revenue was $190.1 million in Q1 of 2016, a 22% decrease
* Superior Energy Services Inc says pricing and utilization continued to decline across many of our product lines
* Superior Energy Services Inc says drilling products and services segment revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $96.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SYDNEY, April 7 Australia's thermal coal producers will look to plug the supply gap in the coking coal market after Cyclone Debbie disrupted supplies from Queensland by modifying their thermal supplies to meet steelmakers needs.