April 28 Agnico Eagle
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 excluding items
* Continued strong operational performance - amaruq, el barqueno and barsele
drill programs yield positive results
* Q1 revenues from mining operations $490.5 million versus $483.6 million
last year
* Production for 2016 is now expected to meet high end of guidance range of
approximately 1.525 to 1.565 million ounces of gold
* Now expect to meet top end of our production guidance for 2016
* Net debt was reduced by approximately $89 million to $923 million at march
31 , 2016
* Q1 2016 payable gold production of 411,336 ounces compared to 404,210
ounces in q1 of 2015
* Q1 revenue view $481.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
