April 28 National Fuel Gas Co
* National fuel reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $1.74
* National fuel gas co qtrly production of 39.2 bcfe, a 9.7%
increase from prior year
* "well hedged at acceptable prices for remainder of this
year and next fiscal year"
* "also seen a firming of prices for our 2018 to 2020 fiscal
years"
* Revises fy 2016 eps outlook to $2.80 - $2.95
* National fuel gas co sees 2016 consolidated earnings per
share $2.80 to $2.95
* Sees fy 2016 consolidated capital expenditures $445
million- $545 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Currently expects to incur additional ceiling test
impairment charges in remaining qtrs of fiscal 2016, possibly q1
of fiscal 2017
* For exploration & production segment, sees fy 2016
production 158 to 175 bcfe
* Qtrly operating revenues $449.1 million versus $596.1
million
