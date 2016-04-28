April 28 Genworth MI Canada Inc :

* Genworth MI Canada inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.96

* Q1 operating earnings per share c$0.99

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth MI Canada inc qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $3.4 billion , a decrease of $0.5 billion , or 13%

* Qtrly premiums earned $154 million versus $143 million

* Qtrly premiums written $117 million versus $130 million

* Genworth MI Canada qtrly new delinquencies, net of cures, of 568 were 136 higher than same quarter in prior year

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S