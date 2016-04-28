April 28 Avid Technology Inc
* Avid announces revised financial guidance for first
quarter 2016; reaffirms full year guidance
* Sees Q1 bookings (constant currency) $97.5 million - $98.5
million
* Previously announced efficiency program is on track for
completion as anticipated in 2016
* Lowers bookings expectations
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP revenue $140.0-$143.0 million
* Sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA $34.0 million to $37.0 million
* Expectations for Q1 bookings have been reduced primarily
due to delayed purchasing decisions of shared storage solutions
by customers
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $520.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $122.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
