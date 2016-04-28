April 28 Investors Bancorp Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Investors Bancorp, Inc announces first quarter financial
results and cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Net interest income increased by $10.1 million , or 7.0%
year over year to $154.6 million for three months ended march
31, 2016
* Approved repurchase of an additional 10 percent of
company's outstanding shares of common stock, or approximately
31 million shares
* New repurchase program will commence immediately upon
completion of second repurchase plan announced in June 2015
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share
