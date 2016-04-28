RPT-New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 28 MSA Safety Inc :
* MSA announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Msa safety inc says qtrly reported revenue was $279 million , increasing 9 percent from same period a year ago
* Excluding impact of a stronger u.s. Dollar, qtrly local currency revenue increased 13 percent
* "we continue to deal with headwinds such as lower product demand from energy market and stronger u.s. dollar"
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $274.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SYDNEY, April 7 Australia's thermal coal producers will look to plug the supply gap in the coking coal market after Cyclone Debbie disrupted supplies from Queensland by modifying their thermal supplies to meet steelmakers needs.