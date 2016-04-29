April 28 Alere Inc
* Announces certain developments relating to the pending
merger transaction with abbott laboratories
* Abbott informed alere that it has serious concerns about,
among other things, accuracy of various representations,
warranties and covenants made by alere in parties' merger
agreement
* Abbott indicated that concerns relate to delay in filing
2015 form 10-k and governmental investigations previously
announced by co
* Expects to file proxy statement required for alere's
special meeting of stockholders to approve pending merger with
abbott
* Abbot indicated that these concerns relate to delay in
filing 2015 form 10-k
* In recent discussions, abbott affirmed its commitment to
abide by its obligations under merger agreement
* Completely confident that there is no basis for a
termination of merger agreement
* Obtains Requisite Lender Approval For Extension To File
Form 10
