BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 29 Forum Energy Technologies Inc
* Forum Energy Technologies announces first quarter 2016 results and change in reporting segments
* Q1 revenue $159 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.2 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.